White Supremacist Group's Robocalls Target Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum
White Supremacist Group's Robocalls Target Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum

Gillum is running to be Florida's first black governor

Published 59 minutes ago

    Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum gestures as he speaks to the crowd during a campaign stop Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

    A white supremacist group is running telephone robocalls in Florida impersonating Andrew Gillum, a Democrat who is running to be Florida's first black governor.

    Florida voters who receive the call, audio of which was obtained by NBC News, hear a man speaking in a minstral dialect who identifies himself as Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee who won his party's primary Tuesday.

    Over a soundtrack of drums and jungle noises, the man says, "We Negroes...done made mud huts while white folk waste a bunch of time making their home out of wood an stone." The impersonator says the huts would be useful housing in a hurricane.  

