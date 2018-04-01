WH Responds to Bannon Claims, North Korea Tweets

Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the press on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017, on President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's claims about the President. She also addressed the press's questions on the President's tweet about North Korea in which he stated the U.S.'s nuclear button is "much bigger" and "more powerful" than North Korea's. (Published Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018)

