White House Orders McGahn Not to Comply with Congressional Subpoena - NBC New York
White House Orders McGahn Not to Comply with Congressional Subpoena

The White House counsel faced a Tuesday deadline to comply with the subpoena

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    AP
    A file photo of Don McGahn.

    The White House has directed former counsel Donald McGahn not to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, current White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter Tuesday, NBC News reported.  

    McGahn was subpoenaed last month by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., for testimony and documents as part the panel's investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the president and others. Nadler has said that Mueller's report indicates McGahn "is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report." 

    Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has directed McGahn not to produce the subpoenaed White House records, Cipollone wrote, adding that the committee should direct any request for those records to the White House. 

    McGahn faced a Tuesday deadline to comply with the subpoena.

