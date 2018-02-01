Trump Expected to Approve Release of Russia Memo

Donald Trump was overheard Tuesday telling a GOP lawmaker he is "100 percent" in favor of releasing a classified memo on the Russia investigation that has sparked a political fight pitting Republicans against the FBI and the Justice Department. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

President Donald Trump is expected to tell the House Intelligence Committee that he does not object to the release of a classified memo about the Trump-Russia investigation, a senior White House official said Thursday.

NBC News reported the official told reporters aboard Air Force One that the White House had time over the last couple of days to look over the memo "to make sure it doesn’t give away too much in terms of classification."

"Right now, I think it will be that we tell the Congress, probably tomorrow, that the president is okay with it," the official added, noting that the ultimate public disclosure of the memo is in the hands of Congress.