The exchanges come as Democratic incumbents and activists have called for ICE to be abolished

Published 2 hours ago

    White House Calls Out Possible 2020 Trump Opponents Over ICE
    Sarah Morris/Getty Images
    FILE - Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the Families Belong Together - Freedom For Immigrants March at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    The White House on Monday accused two Democratic senators of not knowing the role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

    In separate tweets, the White House’s Twitter account questioned why California Sen. Kamala Harris is “supporting the animals of MS-13,” which is a gang. In a separate exchange, the account said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is “supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs and victims across our nation’s borders.”

    Harris responded by saying the Trump administration is “ripping babies from their mothers.”

    The exchanges come as Democratic incumbents and activists have called for ICE to be abolished in the midst of President Donald Trump’s immigration plan, which initially had parents and children separated at the U.S. border. An executive order ended the separation.

