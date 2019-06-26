Who Spoke the Most on the First Night of the Democratic Debate?

Democratic presidential hopefuls (fromL) Former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, US Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker and US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren participate in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019.

Ten minutes into the first Democratic debate on Wednesday night, while six of the 10 candidates had still yet to speak, Elizabeth Warren was asked her second question.

And just like that, the spotlight wasn't just on what the candidates would be saying, but how much time they'd have to say it.

Not long after that, Tulsi Gabbard's sister Vrindavan had some thoughts about the time distribution, and tweeted it out on Gabbard's account

"...They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi's sister)"

In the end, Warren didn't have the most time - she spoke for 9.1 minutes, third behind New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker (10.82 minutes) and Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (10.25 minutes). Gabbard got in almost 6.68 minutes of talk time.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had the least time, at 4.83 minutes.