What Will the FBI Investigation on Kavanaugh Entail? - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

What Will the FBI Investigation on Kavanaugh Entail?

The setting for the interviews of potential witnesses will be far different than Thursday's extraordinary hearing

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sen. Flake Calls For Delay on Kavanaugh Floor Vote

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Friday called for a one-week delay of a full Senate vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, to allow time for an FBI investigation of accusations against Kavanaugh. (Published Friday, Sept. 28, 2018)

    On Friday, President Trump ordered the FBI to investigate Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but what does that mean, exactly?

    Trump said the probe "must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week."

    FBI agents will almost certainly interview Kavanaugh, Ford and other potential witnesses to the alleged attack, NBC News reported.

    The setting for these interviews will be far different than Thursday's extraordinary hearing on Capitol Hill where Ford and Kavanaugh answered questions before a panel of senators.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us