What Will the FBI Investigation on Kavanaugh Entail?

On Friday, President Trump ordered the FBI to investigate Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but what does that mean, exactly?

Trump said the probe "must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week."

FBI agents will almost certainly interview Kavanaugh, Ford and other potential witnesses to the alleged attack, NBC News reported.

The setting for these interviews will be far different than Thursday's extraordinary hearing on Capitol Hill where Ford and Kavanaugh answered questions before a panel of senators.