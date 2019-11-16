What Happens to DACA Holders If the Supreme Court Allows Trump to End the Program?

Anahi Andino, 17, of Baltimore, holds a "Just Keep Dreaming" sign as demonstrators gather in front of the United States Supreme Court, where the Court is hearing arguments on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - DACA - that could impact the fates of nearly 700,000 "dreamers" brought to the United States as undocumented children, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Washington. Andino attended the rally with other members of their group, El Club de la Cultura Hispana. Andino said, "We came because we personally know a lot of DACA recipients, even in our high school. We're here to represent our communities and friends." The Donald Trump administration has tried for more than two years to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, announced by President Barack Obama in 2012 to protect from deportation qualified young immigrants who came to the country illegally.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump can go forward with his plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The Obama-era program has allowed almost 700,000 young adults without legal status but who have been in the United States since they were children to work and study without fear of deportation, NBC News reports.

If the Supreme Court rules in Trump's favor, the question is what happens to these hundreds of thousands of young adults.

Deportation is the biggest fear of DACA recipients, as Missael García, 29, a father of a U.S.-born two-year-old, recently told NBC News. "Ending DACA would be a big blow for my family, it would be a complete family separation," he said.

Legal immigration experts say it’s highly unlikely that everyone would be deported immediately. The Supreme Court’s ruling, of course, determines the next steps. But if Trump prevails, the administration is likely to impose a gradual shutdown of DACA similar to what it tried before the phase-out was blocked by lower courts.

