FBI Director Wray Hints He Considered Resigning, Restates Belief in Russian Election Meddling - NBC New York
FBI Director Wray Hints He Considered Resigning, Restates Belief in Russian Election Meddling

The interview is set for 7:10 p.m. ET

Published 3 hours ago

    AP
    FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 28, 2018, on Justice Department and FBI actions around the 2016 presidential election.

    FBI Director Chris Wray suggested on Wednesday that he has previously threatened to resign — and pushed back against President Donald Trump's recent comments that cast doubt on Russian interference in the election.

    "My view has not changed, which is that Russia attempted to interfere with the last election and that it continues to engage in maligned influence operations to this day," Wray told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum.

    Wray also reaffirmed his position backing the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Russia interfered in the U.S. election

