Warren: Biden Wrong on Abortion, Trump Should Be in Handcuffs

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Elkhart, Ind.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told the audience at an MSNBC town hall Wednesday that Joe Biden is wrong for supporting a ban on federal funding for abortion services and that, if President Donald Trump were anyone else, he "would be carried out in handcuffs," NBC News reported.

Biden's campaign has told NBC News that the former vice president supports the decades-old Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer-funded programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions. That makes him an outlier in the crowded Democratic field that Biden leads.

"I've lived in an America where abortions were illegal and understand this: Women still got abortions," Warren said, adding that bans on abortion affect women who don't have means.

She also repeated her support for impeaching Trump, saying she understands "this is politically tough" but that the Mueller report documents crimes that "any other person in the United States" would be jailed for.

Warren Calls for Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump