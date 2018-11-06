UPDATED:
Your Midterm Election Guide for NY, NJ, CT
Decision 2018
The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections
Voters Turn Out Around the Country for 2018 Midterm Elections
By
Nina Lin
15 PHOTOS
32 minutes ago
Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
Voters around the country braved the cold, rain and long lines, sometimes with their children in tow, to vote Tuesday in the first national election
since Donald Trump was elected president
.
Candidates joined voters at polling places Tuesday morning to cast their own votes and stump for last-minute ballots. Some voters who
casted early ballots
or woke up early to vote stayed behind to offer encouragement.
The
could leave Trump’s administration with business as usual or a two-year headache of congressional oversight.
See the photos.
