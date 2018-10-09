Voter Registration Spikes After Taylor Swift Gets Political

In the days since Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics, endorsing two Democrats from her home state, thousands of Americans have registered to vote, NBC News reported.

On Sunday, the singer directed fans to Vote.org so they could register to vote, and nearly 65,000 people between 18 and 29 years old have done so. More than 40,000 people 30 or above did so as well, the site reported.

"We're especially happy to see that because we know voting is habit-forming; statistically, a young person who votes in 2018 is 55% more likely to vote again in 2020," Vote.org said in a statement.

Nearly twice as many people in Tennessee, where Swift lives, registered so far in October as they did in the entire month of September, according to the nonprofit.