Election Day is almost here, with voters across the tri-state area heading to the polls on Nov. 6. Here's a look at some essential resources to help you prepare for the big day —

KEY RACES TO WATCH

In New York, Democratic incumbent Gov. Cuomo is expected to defeat Republican challenger Marc Molinaro, based on latest polling. Another national race of interest -- U.S. House District 1, where Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley would have a major upset if she could defeat incumbent Republican Peter King.

On Staten Island, the city's only Republican congressional district, the state's 11th Congressional District, could fall if young combat veteran and political newcomer Max Rose can convice many of the district's Democrats to vote for their party, for a change. He'll try to unseat GOP Rep. Daniel Donovan, who is seeking a third time. More on the battleground House races here.

In Connecticut, the gubernatorial race between Republican Bob Stefanowski and Ned Lamont has been surprisingly tight.

As for New Jersey, most eyes will be tuned to the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Menendez and GOP challenger Bob Hugin. Menendez has held his seat since 2006, though allegations of corruption have for many, overshadowed his politics of late. A new poll shows him with a significant lead over Hugin, though. Either way, New Jersey races won't be finalized until the end of the week because of this revision to voter law.

Other Jersey races to watch include high-money races between Republican Jay Webber and Democrat Mikie Sherrill for U.S. House District 11 and Democrat Tom Malinowski and GOPer Leonard Lance for U.S. House District 7.

WHAT ARE THE BALLOT QUESTIONS

Nearly every election includes some sort of referendum, and this year is no different. In New York City, voters will be asked to weigh whether the maximum amount donors can contribute to political campaigns should be reduced. They'll also be asked about the creation of a Civic Engagement Commission and to decide whether community board members should max out after eight years.

New Jersey voters will have just one ballot question -- they'll be asked about the Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act, which, if passed, would allow the state to borrow a total of $500 million to provide school grants. Connecticut voters have two questions -- one about safeguarding state-owned lands and one about a "lockbox" to protest funding for transportation.

FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

If you prefer to cast your ballot on Election Day, you have just one option: your designated polling place. If you don't know where that is, enter your address below to find it, as well as other information you'll need on Election Day —

WHAT TIME ARE POLLS OPEN

In New York, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In New Jersey and Connecticut, they're open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING

It's important to remember: you legally do not need any form of identification to cast your vote unless you are registering for the first time or changing your registration.

HOW TO GET LIVE RESULTS

Live Election Day coverage will air on News 4 throughout the evening and at 11 p.m. You can also track up-the-minute race results live in the NBC New York app - where you can turn on notifications to get alerts on winners of the biggest races - and right here on NBCNewYork.com.