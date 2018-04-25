Trump's VA Nominee Jackson in Negotiations to Withdraw

A joint U.S. and France presser took a strange turn when President Donald Trump took the chance to rail at the media in defense of his Veteran Affairs Secretary pick, Ronny Jackson. Jackson, who was the doctor to Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump, faced recent allegations of improper behavior on the job. (Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018)

What to Know The hearing for Ronny Jackson, first set for Wednesday, has been delayed indefinitely

Allegations surfaced last week about Jackson's workplace practices, including claims of inappropriate behavior and over-prescribing drugs

Trump said that it was up to Jackson whether to proceed with the nomination

Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, has grown frustrated with the process and is in active discussions with senior White House officials about withdrawing his name from consideration for the cabinet post, two sources with knowledge of the conversations told NBC News.

A decision about Jackson's future could come as early as Wednesday night or Thursday, one source said.

The development comes as congressional Democrats released additional details Wednesday on allegations of improper conduct involving Jackson, who said earlier in the day that he has no intention of backing out.