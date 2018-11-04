'Unprecedented' Midterm Interest From US Voters Abroad

High quality stock photo of patriotic voting buttons for the mid term election, some with copy space on white or an American Flag.

Midterm elections are typically shrugged off by Americans overseas, but not this year.

An unprecedented number of Americans living outside the U.S. have requested ballots, up seven times over the last midterm election in 2014, according to data from the non-partisan U.S. Vote Foundation, which registers a large portion of overseas voters. The group declined to disclose the number who had requested ballots, NBC News reported.

"The midterms for overseas voters until this year have gone largely unnoticed. They were previously a big yawn and this year they are more like a scream," said Susan Dzieduszycka-Suinat, president and CEO of the U.S. Vote Foundation and Overseas Vote.

"There have been some days where our (website) traffic in comparison to 2014 has been up 2,500 percent on just the overseas site," she added. "It's unprecedented for a midterm election and a real indicator that overseas voters are really paying attention."

'Late Night’: A Closer Look at Trump’s Fear Mongering