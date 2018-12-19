U.S. Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions, Citing Election Interference, 'Other Malign Activities' - NBC New York
The Treasury Department announced that the action was "in response to Russia's continued disregard for international norms"

Published 2 hours ago

    Dan Moore/Getty Images
    The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

    The United States imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday and said it intended to lift sanctions against Rusal Plc, EN+ and ESE, according to the Treasury Department.

    As NBC News reported, the three companies had agreed to restructuring changes including reducing Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's stake. The Treasury added 18 individuals and four entities to the sanctions list, including the chief accountant for a Russian company allegedly involved in information warfare.

    In a release, the Treasury Department announced that the action was "in response to Russia's continued disregard for international norms," which includes Moscow's interference in 2016 U.S. election.

    “Treasury is sanctioning Russian intelligence operatives involved in cyber operations to interfere with the 2016 election and a wide range of other malign activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

