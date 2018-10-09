UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Leaving Post at End of Year: Trump

In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attends a media briefing during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is leaving her post at the end of the year, President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office Tuesday.

Trump called her "very special to me" in his remarks, which he made with Haley.

Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2010 until she was appointed to Trump's Cabinet after his election in 2016, winning confirmation 96-4. She was the state's first female governor.

Haley didn't comment on the initial Axios report on her resignation when asked before the meeting by reporters at the White House. Two sources with knowledge of Haley's resignation confirmed it to NBC News and a senior official confirmed the resignation to CNBC.

"Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office," Trump tweeted before the announcement, which was being recorded for playback on TV.

