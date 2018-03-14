UK to Expel 23 Russian Diplomats Over Spy Spat

Britain announced on Wednesday it will expel 23 Russian diplomats, the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War, and break off high-level contacts with the Kremlin over the nerve-agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in an English town. Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers that the 23 diplomats, who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers, have a week to leave. (Published Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018)

