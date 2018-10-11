Trump's Lawyers Preparing Answers to Questions from Mueller - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trump's Lawyers Preparing Answers to Questions from Mueller

The questions focus on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies
    Getty Images, AP
    Robert Mueller (L) and President Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump's lawyers are preparing answers to questions submitted by special counsel Robert Mueller, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Thursday.

    The questions are focused on the issue of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race, the source said. However, the source stressed that these questions are a refined version of questions that have gone back and forth between the two sides for months.

    CNN was first to report that the president's legal team was preparing answers to the written questions submitted by Mueller.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us