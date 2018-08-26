President Trump's job approval remains "virtually unchanged" after a bruising week of headlines that saw his former campaign chairman convicted on eight counts of fraud and his former lawyer plead guilty to felony campaign finance charges, NBC News reports.

New polling from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal found that 46 percent of voters approve of the president's job performance, while 51 percent disapprove.

Still, more than half of voters say the president has not been honest and truthful regarding the ongoing special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller. And fewer than three-in-ten voters are convinced that Trump himself is not implicated in the wrongdoing of the six of his associates who have now either been convicted of crimes or have pleaded guilty.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his team at Hart Research Associates, called Trump's approval rating "remarkably stable" despite the developments regarding his former associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, both of which became public on the same afternoon last Tuesday.