Trump Won't Nominate Herman Cain to Federal Reserve Board

In this Aug. 26, 2012, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during the Unity Rally 2012 at The River Church in Tampa, Florida.

President Donald Trump says he won't nominate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board, after sources told NBC News that Trump was considering the former pizza company executive and Republican presidential candidate for the role.

Trump tweeted Monday that Cain had asked that Trump not nominate him. Trump called Cain "a truly wonderful man" and "a great American who truly loves our Country" but said he would respect Cain's wishes.

Cain ended his 2012 campaign for president after sexual harassment allegations emerged around his time as head of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. He vehemently denied the accusations at the time.

Cain led the Godfather's Pizza franchise for a decade and ran for president on his business acumen. He also served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

