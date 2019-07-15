U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross (L) and U.S. attorney general William Barr (R) listen during a press conference about the 2020 census at the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump has told aides and allies that he is considering removing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after a stinging Supreme Court defeat on adding a citizenship question to the census, multiple people familiar with the conversations told NBC News.

While Trump has previously expressed frustration with the 81-year-old Ross, in particular over failed trade negotiations, Ross's long personal relationship with the president has allowed him to keep his job. And after the departure of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, the Cabinet’s only Hispanic who resigned on Friday amid questions about his role in a controversial 2008 plea agreement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ross may yet receive another reprieve.

But some White House officials expect Ross to be the next Cabinet secretary to depart, possibly as soon as this summer, according to advisers and officials.

The White House declined comment.

Barr Says Yes to Another Path to Adding Citizenship Question