Central American migrants, who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, ride a northern-bound train known as "La Bestia," or The Beast, as they arrive to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, April 21, 2018.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday vowed to prosecute Central American migrants in a "caravan" near the U.S. border if they try to enter illegally and Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the effort was a "deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

With the caravan on the final stage of its journey — about 440 miles, or a 12-hour journey by bus or train from the southern border — DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, acting under orders from President Donald Trump, said the agency was monitoring the group's movement and those who enter the U.S. illegally will be referred for prosecution. There are about 500 migrants in the caravan, NBC News reported.

Sessions added, "Let today's message be clear: Our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world, but this is a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system. There is no right to demand entry without justification. Smugglers and traffickers and those who lie or commit fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."