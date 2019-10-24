Trump Wants Agencies to Ax NYT, Washington Post Subscriptions - NBC New York
Trump Wants Agencies to Ax NYT, Washington Post Subscriptions

Trump said he didn't want either paper available on the White House grounds

Published 2 hours ago

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    President Donald J. Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, speaks on a phone call to congratulate astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir during the first all-woman spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump plans to direct federal agencies to cancel subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post, outlets he regularly derides as "fake news" for writing critical stories about him, the White House confirmed Thursday.

    It's unclear how Trump's plan, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, would be carried out or enforced, NBC News reported.

    In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, Trump said he didn't want either paper available on the White House grounds.

