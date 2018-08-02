Trump Undermining Obamacare Violates Constitution: Lawsuit - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Undermining Obamacare Violates Constitution: Lawsuit

The lawsuit is being filed in Maryland federal court by the cities of Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati and Baltimore

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Undermining Obamacare Violates Constitution: Lawsuit
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File
    In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, a computer screen shows the enrollment page for the Affordable Care Act in Miami, Florida.

    A new lawsuit being filed Thursday argues that President Donald Trump’s efforts to make good on his promise to "let Obamacare implode" on its own violate the U.S. Constitution, NBC News reported.  

    Trump has “waged a relentless effort to use executive action alone to undermine and, ultimately, eliminate the law,” the complaint says, according to a draft obtained by NBC News. The lawsuit is being filed in Maryland federal court by the cities of Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

    The suit specifically argues that he is violating Article II of the Constitution, requiring the president to "take care that the laws be faithfully executed."

    Since his first executive order directing federal agencies to claw back as much of the Affordable Care Act as possible, Trump’s directives have increased health coverage costs and depressed enrollment, the complainants say.

    Trump Calls for Sessions to End Mueller Probe

    [NATL] Trump Calls for Sessions to End Mueller Probe

    For the first time, the president publicly called on the attorney general to end the Russia probe, tweeting "Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this rigged witch hunt right now."

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us