Trump Says of Sessions: 'I Don't Have an Attorney General'

The president has railed against Sessions regularly since the attorney general's March 2017 decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian election meddling

Published 45 minutes ago

    Getty Images, File
    President Donald Trump, left, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the White House

    President Donald Trump launched an aggressive new attack against Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, going so far as to suggest that his attorney general's job performance has been so disappointing, it borders on the nonexistent.

    "I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad," Trump told Hill.TV in an exclusive Oval Office interview that was described as "free-wheeling" on the outlet's website Wednesday.

    As NBC News reported, the president has railed against Sessions regularly since the attorney general's March 2017 decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian election meddling, which includes probing contacts between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

    "I'm so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first Senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be Attorney General, and I didn't see it,” he told Hill.TV. Trump also made clear that he thought Sessions performed poorly during his Senate confirmation hearings, saying his answers were "confusing."

    Former Allies Line Up Against Trump as Sessions Punches Back

    [NATL] Former Allies Line Up Against Trump; Sessions Punches Back on Justice Dept. Remarks

    National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker has been granted immunity by prosecutors in the Michael Cohen case. Pecker, the latest in a string of former Trump allies ready to testify against the president, is now free to tell what he knows about a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Meanwhile, Trump's own attorney general is punching back at Trump for remarks made during an interview.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)
