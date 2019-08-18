An iceberg floats in Disko Bay behind houses during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019, in Ilulissat, Greenland.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he's "interested" in buying Greenland. The only problem? It's not actually for sale, NBC News reports.

"It's something we talked about," he told reporters on Sunday. "Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark." Referring to the theoretical transaction as "essentially" a "large real estate deal," Trump said that "strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to them a little bit." While he acknowledged that "first we have to find out whether or not they have any interest," he said that, "they're losing a tremendous amount of money, so we'll see what happens."

But officials in Greenland have repeatedly said that it's not for sale. And Denmark confirmed on Sunday that it's not interested in selling the island.

“Greenland is not for sale," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiag on Sunday. "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."

