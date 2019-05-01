Trump Fires Off Dozens of Retweets Over Firefighters Union Backing Biden - NBC New York
Trump Fires Off Dozens of Retweets Over Firefighters Union Backing Biden

Trump has tweeted about Biden multiple times since the former vice president launched his campaign for president

Published 49 minutes ago

    Win McNamee/Getty Images, File
    In this March 12, 2019, file photo, members of the International Association of Fire Fighters listen as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the group's legislative conference in Washington, D.C.

    President Donald Trump has taken issue with a firefighter union's endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and on Wednesday quickly retweeted 59 replies to a conservative media personality who claimed the firefighters he knew didn't support Biden, NBC News reported.

    "I've done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!" Trump wrote before beginning the 20-minute retweeting binge.

    One apparent supporter who was retweeted then changed their username to "F--- Donald Trump." Their tweet was not immediately deleted from Trump's feed.

    Trump has tweeted about Biden multiple times since the former vice president launched his campaign for president with an attack about Trump's response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

    Joe Biden Announces Presidential Run on Twitter

    [NATL-PHI] Joe Biden Announces Presidential Run on Twitter

    Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially announced he is joining the crowded Democrat field vying for the 2020 presidnetial nomination. The longtime Delaware resident posted the announcement on social media, mentioning core pillars of his campaign.

    (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)
