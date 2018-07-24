Trump Recorded Discussing Paying for Playboy Model's Story - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trump Recorded Discussing Paying for Playboy Model's Story

Michael Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2016 Recording of Trump and Cohen Released

    A recording appears to show that President Donald Trump knew about a proposal to silence a Playboy model before she could speak out about her alleged affair with him.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Michael Cohen’s attorney says a recorded conversation in 2016 shows Donald Trump mentioning "cash" in relation to a possible payment to a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long affair with Trump, NBC News reported.

    Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night. The audio, which is difficult to hear at times, comes after The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the tape.

    The recording appears to show Cohen discuss "how to set the whole thing up with funding" and at one point Trump appears to ask "what financing?" and seems to ask, "Pay with cash?"

    Cohen appears to then say "No, no, no, no, no, no, I got.." before Trump is heard saying, or asking, "Check" and then the recording abruptly ends.

    Ryan Says Trump Was 'Trolling People' on Clearance Threat

    [NATL] Paul Ryan Says Trump Was 'Trolling People' With Security Clearance Threats

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said that President Donald Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of former Obama officials was him "trolling people." He also said there was no chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin being offered the opportunity to address a joint session of Congress.

    (Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us