Report: Trump Plans to Fund Border Wall With Air Force Budget Risk National Security - NBC New York
The report, compiled by the U.S. Air Force and obtained by NBC News, details the importance of each of the 51 military projects chosen by the Trump administration to lose their funding

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images
    This Jan. 19, 2018, file photo shows a view of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico.

    President Donald Trump's plan to pay for his proposed border wall by taking funds from more than four dozen Air Force military construction projects poses various national security risks for the U.S. armed forces, according to a report compiled by the U.S. Air Force, NBC News reported.

    The report, obtained by NBC News, details the importance of each of the 51 military projects chosen by the Trump administration to lose their funding, including construction of a new gate to address a growing security concern at an overseas U.S. base, projects to build facilities to safely store more than $1 billion in munitions overseas, and even replacing a boiler whose failure is "imminent" and could cause the evacuation of an entire base in Alaska.

    President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in February in an effort to circumvent Congress and fund the wall he had promised to build along the U.S. border with Mexico, citing "an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, will all types of criminals and gangs."

