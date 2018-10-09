Trump Jokes About Impeachment on the Campaign Trail - NBC New York
Trump Jokes About Impeachment on the Campaign Trail

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Iowa on Tuesday

    President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

    President Donald Trump joked about talk of impeaching him and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during a campaign rally on Tuesday night, NBC News reported.

    "The Democrats are even talking about doing really bad things now to Justice Kavanaugh," Trump said. "Last week, they were saying, 'We'll impeach.' ... I have to go first, right? Don't I? — Even though we've done nothing wrong other than create one of the greatest economies in the history of the world."

    The president raised impeachment as some progressive groups are pushing forward with efforts to remove Kavanaugh.

