President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Southampton, N.Y., for a fundraiser.

President Donald Trump said he's chosen to stay out of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but claims he is "totally allowed" to be involved in the probe and could even "run it," NBC News reported.

"I've decided to stay out," he said. "Now, I don't have to stay out. I can go in and I could do whatever. I could run it if I want."



The comments were part of an interview with Reuters published Monday, in which the president voiced worry over any statements he provides to Mueller being used to bring perjury charges against him. He said he feared investigators could compare his statements with others who have testified and use any discrepancies against him. He pointed to former FBI Director James Comey as an example.

"So if I say something and he [Comey] says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: 'Well, I believe Comey,' and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good," Trump told Reuters.



It's unclear whether Trump could actually "run" the investigation, but experts say he can likely fire Mueller.