Trump held a rally Wednesday in North Carolina

Published 17 minutes ago

    Trump Fuels Rally Crowd Chant of 'Send Her Back!'
    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

    One day after the House voted to condemn his racist tweets, and just hours after it killed a resolution to impeach him, President Donald Trump resumed his rhetorical assault on four Democratic women lawmakers Wednesday at a re-election rally in Greenville, N.C.

    "(Rep. Ilhan) Omar laughed that Americans speak of al Qaeda in a menacing tone," he said. "You don’t say America with this intensity. You say al Qaeda makes you proud. Al Qaeda makes you proud. You don’t speak that way about America," he added, referring to her remarks in a 2013 interview.

    The crowd broke into a chant of "Send her back!"

