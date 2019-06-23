Trump Says Clinton Was Tougher Opponent Than Biden Would Be

President Donald Trump says he’d rather run for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden than his 2016 foe, Democrat Hillary Clinton, NBC News reports. In an exclusive interview with "Meet the Press," Trump praised Clinton as a “very tough” opponent compared to Biden, the current Democratic front-runner in the 2020 race.

“Hillary Clinton was a great candidate. She was very smart. She was very tough. She was ruthless and vicious,” Trump said in the interview, which was taped on Friday. “I would actually rather run against Biden.”

The president also made clear that he wants his 2016 running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, to reprise his role during the 2020 campaign. When asked whether Pence would be on the ticket, Trump replied “100 percent, yes,” praising Pence as a “terrific vice president” and “my friend.”

Trump recently demurred when asked in an interview on Fox News to endorse Pence to succeed him, but the president told NBC he only hesitated because that election is “so far out.”

Trump Calls off Iran Strikes