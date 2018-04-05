President Donald Trump touted the urgency of tougher security measures along the border between the United States and Mexico on Thursday, claiming women trying to cross the border in an immigrant caravan “are being raped at numbers never seen before.”

"Yesterday, it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has every seen before," the president said at a White House tax reform event in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. "They don't want to mention that, so we have to change our laws."

Trump did not provide any evidence to support his claim that rapes are taking place, nor did he identify its source, NBC News reported.