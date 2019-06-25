Trump's Chief of Protocol Pulled Off the Job Ahead of G-20

The Trump administration’s chief of protocol in the State Department has been pulled off the job just ahead of the Group of 20 summit amid an investigation into allegations of discrimination and harassment, U.S. officials said. He is not expected to return to his job, NBC News reported.

Two U.S. officials said that employees in Ambassador Sean Lawler’s office had been informed that he had been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation. A third official said that Lawler had told State Department leadership he planned to submit his resignation to President Trump after the G-20 summit, which starts Friday in Osaka, Japan.

Lawler, a political appointee, was nominated by Trump to the position in September 2017 and given the rank of ambassador. He was confirmed by the Senate in November 2017.