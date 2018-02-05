President Donald Trump took aim at Democrats’ muted State of the Union reactions, calling them "un-American."

President Donald Trump called Democrats' stone-faced reaction to his State of the Union address "treasonous" and "un-American" during a visit to a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday, NBC News reported.

Trump described Republicans "going totally crazy wild" during his State of the Union remarks one week ago, while Democrats remained seated and stone-faced for the majority of the speech. "They were like death," Trump lamented. "And un-American. Un-American."

But the reaction, he said, was also something much worse.

Vaguely noting that "someone" called the Democratic reactions "'treasonous,'" Trump said he agreed. "I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not?...Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much."

