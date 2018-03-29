Trump Blasts Amazon Over Taxes, US Postal Delivery

In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif.

President Donald Trump reiterated his long-standing concerns with Amazon Thursday, claiming in a tweet that it pays little in taxes and is putting retailers out of business.

His outburst comes a day after an anonymously sourced report in Axios that Trump wants to change how Amazon is taxed. One source said the president is "obsessed with Amazon." Amazon shares fell 4.4 percent in Wednesday's trading.



In his tweet, Trump said "I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"

Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was asked about the Axios report Wednesday. She said the administration has no announcements or pending actions on the issue but noted that Trump has said "he's always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses, and this is no different."

White House Says There Are No Discussions of Pardons

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in the press briefing that President Donald Trump is not discussing pardons for Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates in the Russian investigation. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

In Trump's past tweets about Amazon, he's claimed the U.S. Postal Service charges Amazon and others little to deliver packages, "making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer," and said towns across the country are being hurt as they lose retail jobs.

The Postal Service's revenue declined $1.8 billion between the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years, but its shipping and packaging business grew. The Post Office carried nearly 600 million more packages in the 2017 fiscal year, increasing revenue $2.1 billion.

NBC has reached out to Amazon and the Postal Service for comment.

