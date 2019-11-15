President Donald Trump speaks during a reception for Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to put a hold on a subpoena from a House committee seeking eight years of his financial documents, NBC News reported.

The case may produce the first action by the justices on the growing number of legal battles over access to Donald Trump's financial secrets. A lower court order upholding the subpoena takes effect on Nov. 20.

Unless the Supreme Court acts quickly, the president's accounting firm, Mazars, will be required to turn the material over.