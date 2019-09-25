Trump Allies Voice Concerns About Rudy Giuliani's Involvement in Ukraine - NBC New York
Trump Allies Voice Concerns About Rudy Giuliani's Involvement in Ukraine

Giuliani has purely political and personal ties to Trump and has no official role with the U.S. government

    Trump Allies Voice Concerns About Rudy Giuliani's Involvement in Ukraine
    AP
    FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J.

    Even as they publicly insist President Donald Trump did nothing wrong in his call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his allies are privately acknowledging more serious concerns about the ethical questions raised and potential political fallout from it — especially over the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney.

    Two Trump allies, one of whom is a former senior White House official, describe a level of concern inside the White House that is far greater than what Trump and his supporters are publicly acknowledging, NBC News reported.

    The former official added that Giuliani’s role is particularly problematic legally because Giuliani has purely political and personal ties to Trump and has no official role with the U.S. government.

