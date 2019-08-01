Top Moments From Second Democratic Debate, Night 2

"You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid"

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Former Vice President Joe Biden clashed over criminal justice — with Booker criticizing crime bills Biden had supported in the past and Biden insisting they failed to represent his focus now on reform. Biden turned to Booker’s record as mayor of Newark, when the ACLU of New Jersey gave him a "D" for police practices in 2009. Booker responded that it was no secret that he had inherited a troubled police department — and a city struggling with violent crime. "There’s a saying in my community," he told Biden. "You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor."

