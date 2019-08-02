Top Aides to AOC Are Leaving Her Congressional Office

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds an immigration Town Hall In Queens on July 20, 2019, in New York City.

Two top aides to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are leaving her congressional office, the freshman lawmaker said in a statement Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Corbin Trent, her communications director, are departing, her statement said. Trent is joining the congresswoman’s campaign and Chakrabarti plans to join New Consensus, a non-profit that is promoting Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal, NBC News reports.

“With the Ocasio2020 campaign beginning to ramp up, I’ve asked Corbin to transition to the campaign full-time and he has agreed to do so. I’m looking forward to growing the movement with him in Queens and the Bronx and across the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She also said she was grateful to Chakrabarti for his work in her office and on her campaign.

