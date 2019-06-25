The Mueller Report Hits Broadway With Star-Studded Cast

L: John Lithgow attends the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills. R: Annette Bening attends The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Press Day event on May, 1, 2019 in New York City.

The bright lights and big names of Broadway took on Washington politics Monday night, as a star-studded cast performed a new play based on the Mueller report, NBC News reported.

“The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in Ten Acts” adapted and condensed portions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump for the New York stage.

Annette Bening narrated, and John Lithgow and Kevin Kline took center stage as Trump and Mueller, respectively. The cast of 18 also included Jason Alexander, Kyra Sedgwick, Zachary Quinto, Piper Perabo and Joel Grey.