Adult film star Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators who are probing President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, multiple sources told NBC News.

Investigators are probing the 2016 non-disclosure agreement and $130,000 payment involving Stormy Daniels, who's real name is Stephanie Clifford, from Cohen.

The examination of Cohen's interactions with Stormy Daniels is part of a larger federal investigation into the lawyer.

On Monday, federal agents raided Cohen's office, looking for records about payments to Stormy Daniels. The raid prompted a new blast Tuesday from the president, who tweeted that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" And White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the president thinks he can fire special counsel Robert Mueller, but isn't taking that step now.

The Associated Press confirmed that agents on Monday also seized records related to a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump in 2006.



Copyright Associated Press