Stocks Poised for Big Drop Amid Fears of US-China Trade War

Stocks took a beating Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping 723 points amid worsening fears of a trade war. The drop came as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly $60 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump insists the tariffs stop other countries from taking advantage of America. (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

The Dow Jones industrial average and other market indices were poised for heavy losses at the open on Wednesday, hours after China announced new tariffs on more than 100 U.S. products, CNBC reported.

Futures for the Dow indicated a nearly 550-point drop an hour before trading was set to open, with brokers concerned about a possible trade war between the United States and China.

China's new tariffs affected cars, aerospace and defense, soybeans and more. Stocks for Ford, General Motors, Boeing and other companies were down sharply in pre-market trading.

"I think the market is just concerned about this thing escalating right now," Leuthold Group chief investment strategist James Paulsen told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's not so bad if we have a few tariffs on a few products, but if it escalates worldwide, … then you're really threatening the recovery globally."