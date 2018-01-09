Democratic, GOP Florida Lawmakers Regret Affair

Two Florida lawmakers admitted to a consensual affair on Tuesday. An unknown author dedicated a website to display the affair. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Two South Florida lawmakers apologized Tuesday after an anonymous website posted videos that appeared to show them engaging in an affair.

Florida State Senators Anitere Flores and Oscar Braynon released the joint statement as the Florida Legislature began its annual 60-day session in Tallahassee.

"As this 2018 session of the Florida Legislature gets underway, we do not want gossip and rumors to distract from the important business of the people," the statement read. "That's why we are issuing this brief statement to acknowledge that our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret."

The website floresbraynonaffair.com claimed the videos showed Flores entering Braynon's apartment multiple times back in April.

Both Flores, a Republican who chairs the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, and Braynon, a Democrat who leads the Senate Democratic Caucus, are married.

"We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God," their statement said. "We ask everyone else to respect and provide our families the privacy that they deserve as we move past this to focus on the important work ahead."