'Shame': Protesters Disrupt DHS Secretary's Restaurant Visit

Protesters disrupted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's meal at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., while chanting "shame" and "no human being is illegal."

The Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America posted a video to Facebook showing members of the group interrupting Nielsen's dinner at the MXDC Cocina Mexicana restaurant.

The group was protesting the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy toward people who enter the U.S. illegally. Since the policy was announced in May, thousands of children have been separated from their parents and held by the government.

The video shows Nielsen flanked by security detail and dining with a companion as protesters enter. She wasn't shown responding to the protesters.

Another video, posted on Twitter by Osita Nwanevu, shows Nielsen exiting the restaurant and heading into an SUV.

Two officers were captured on video speaking to protesters outside the restaurant.

"We got a a call that all these people were surrounding someone inside a restaurant," an officer wearing a Secret Service uniform said.

The Secret Service confirmed they responded to a restaurant and said no arrests were made.

Tyler Q. Houlton, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, acknowledged the protestors and said Nielsen is looking for solutions to the crisis on the southern border.

"The Secretary encourages all — including this group — who want to see an immigration system that works, that contributes to our economy, that protects our security, and that reflects our values to reach out to Member of Congress and seek their support to close the terrible immigration loopholes that have made our system a mess," Houlton said in a statement.

President Donald Trump later Tweeted, commending Nielsen for press conference on Monday where she defended the zero tolerance policy.

Neilsen "did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our county," Trump said. He didn't reference the restaurant protest specifically.

The Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists defended their disruption in a statement on Facebook.

"We will not stand by and let Secretary Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border,” read the statement from Margaret McLaughlin, a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America Steering Committee.

The restaurant declined to comment.