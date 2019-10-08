Senators Ask for Laws to Block Foreign Interference in Elections on Social Media - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Senators Ask for Laws to Block Foreign Interference in Elections on Social Media

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Senators Ask for Laws to Block Foreign Interference in Elections on Social Media
    Jacquelyn Martin/AP
    Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., committee vice chair, speak to the media after receiving closed briefings from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and National intelligence inspector general Michael Atkinson, Sept. 26, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a bipartisan report Tuesday calling for new laws designed to prevent foreign interference on social media — the culmination of a two-year investigation of how Russian intelligence agencies sought to manipulate American public opinion in the 2016 election, NBC News reported.

    In a joint statement, committee chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said they had concluded that new legislation was needed, including requirements that social media companies publicly disclose the identities of those who purchase political ads, something television stations have long been required to do.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us