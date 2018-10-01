Demonstrators Call on Flake to Reject Kavanaugh at Boston Event

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke to a crowd of demonstrators at City Hall Plaza hoping to urge visiting Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake to vote against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Boston on Monday ahead of an appearance by Jeff Flake to urge the Arizona senator to vote against confirming Brett Cavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"We're here to send a message to Senator Flake that if you come to Boston, you're going to hear from us," said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts.

Flake, who upended his GOP colleagues' plans Friday to move quickly to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by saying he wants an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, will be in Boston Monday for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Flake is scheduled to talk about the future of the Republican party along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the event at 1 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.

A rally was held outside City Hall ahead of Flake's appearance to urge him to vote against confirming Kavanaugh. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Democratic Massachusetts congressional candidate and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, Democratic New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with advocacy groups and survivors of sexual assault, all spoke at the event.

The crowd gathered at the rally carried signs with messages like "No, Brett" and "Kava-NAH." They joined in chants of "Love, not hate," and "Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go!"

Both Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez spoke of their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

"Senator Flake, Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, can you hear us now?" Pressley said at the rally. Look me in the eye when I'm talking to you. Can you hear us now?"

"There are many parts that make up my identity," she added. "Chief amongst them, I am black, I am a woman and I am a survivor. I have been asked to not come off as outraged or angry for fear of being labeled as an angry black woman. Well I am angry, and I am outraged, because this is outrageous."

Ocasio-Cortez shared several personal stories, including how when she was 18 or 19 years old, at a party in Boston, she saw a girl getting flung over someone's shoulder, unconscious, at a fraternity party, and walked upstairs. "Everybody looked, but nobody said anything," she said.

Walsh said Flake should not be receiving praise just for asking for an FBI investigation.

“I want to say to Senator Flake, I guess I want to say thank you for asking the question, but that’s your job," he said. "That’s your job to vet the nominee sitting on that committee."

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey spoke of the state's history of being first and said it can once again lead the way.

"We are Massachusetts. We are the revolutionaries," Markey said. "This is where the abolitionist movement started, this is where the suffragette movement started, this is where the Affordable Care Act movement started, this is where the gay marriage movement started. This is where the revolution starts to say that Brett Kavanaugh will not serve on the Supreme Court of the United States of America."

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, in town to speak at the Forbes event, also attended Monday morning's rally.

"As soon as I found out Jeff Flake would be here in Boston, I said, 'Where is the rally?'" Rippon said.

"We need to protect safe and legal abortion," he added. "We need to stand up for victims of sexual abuse. And we need to call every single day and say no to Brett Kavanaugh."

Monday's event featuring Flake was originally scheduled to be held at the Colonial Emerson Theatre, but Emerson College pushed to have the event canceled over "safety reasons." Instead, it was moved to City Hall Plaza.

Flake was a central figure in advancing Kavanaugh's nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee with his tie-breaking vote. Flake said he'd vote to advance the bill to the floor, but asked for a one-week investigation into the sexual assault allegations lodged by Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh.

On "60 Minutes" Sunday night, Flake talked about his impressions of Kavanaugh’s testimony, saying, "It was anger...but if I were unjustly accused, that's how I would feel as well. As it went on, I think his interaction with some of the members was a little too sharp, but the statement at the beginning I thought was pretty raw, but in keeping with someone who had been unjustly accused."

Flake is also scheduled to speak Monday night at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire. He is scheduled to give a speech titled "After the Deluge: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle" at 6 p.m. Granite State Progress and several other groups are planning a rally outside the Institute of Politics at 5 p.m.

It will be Flake's second appearance in New Hampshire this year. He has said a bid for president in 2020 is unlikely, but hasn't ruled one out altogether.

