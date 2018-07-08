Any of Trump's SCOTUS Picks Could Go Through: Sen. Blunt

With the debate over the next Supreme Court justice set to intensify after President Donald Trump announces his nominee Monday, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., says he believes any of the president's apparent finalists would be able to muster the majority needed to be confirmed by the Unites States Senate.

"I think we can confirm any of the four names being mentioned," Blunt said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday. "I think they're good judges. I think they would be fine justices on the Supreme Court. I do think the president has to think about who would be the easiest to get confirmed here."

Republicans maintain a razor-thin margin in the Senate, especially if Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., is unable to vote on the nominee in Washington, D.C. due to his battle with cancer. If the White House does not get the support of any Democrats, the GOP would need all of its remaining 50 votes to confirm the nominee.



